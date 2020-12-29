Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 13,638,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 24,497,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

SRNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.61.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,016,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,708,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,768,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,338 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

