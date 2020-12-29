Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.51

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $2.69. Sotherly Hotels shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 234,433 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.42). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sotherly Hotels as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

