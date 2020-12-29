Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will post sales of $25.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.18 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $21.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $102.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.19 million to $103.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $101.14 million, with estimates ranging from $100.05 million to $102.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $194,118.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $105,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $372,283 in the last three months. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFST stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.04. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.