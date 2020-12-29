SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE:GLD) Shares Down 0.4%

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE:GLD)’s share price were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $175.63 and last traded at $175.71. Approximately 7,750,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 12,373,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.35.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.01.

Street Tracks Gold Shares offer investors a new, innovative, relatively cost efficient and secure way to access the gold market. Gold Shares are intended to offer investors a means of participating in the gold bullion market without the necessity of taking physical delivery of gold, & to buy and sell that interest through the trading of a security on a regulated stock exchange.

