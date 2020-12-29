SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (SFY.AX) (ASX:SFY) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.36

SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (SFY.AX) (ASX:SFY) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.357 per share on Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$49.05.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (SFY.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (SFY.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.