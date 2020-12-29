Sphere (SPHR) Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $1,279.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,749.07 or 0.99939378 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019448 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012474 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00051014 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.