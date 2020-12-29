Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) & Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Critical Analysis

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Fifth Third Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit of Texas Bancshares 18.69% 7.12% 0.97% Fifth Third Bancorp 17.50% 7.52% 0.80%

Volatility and Risk

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Fifth Third Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fifth Third Bancorp 1 6 10 0 2.53

Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.18, suggesting a potential downside of 12.16%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than Spirit of Texas Bancshares.

Dividends

Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Fifth Third Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit of Texas Bancshares $109.83 million 2.65 $21.14 million $1.40 12.01 Fifth Third Bancorp $9.79 billion 2.00 $2.51 billion $2.77 9.94

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. Fifth Third Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit of Texas Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. In addition, it offers a range of ancillary banking services, including treasury management, wire transfer, ATM access, and co-branded credit card services; consumer and commercial online banking services; merchant services, including credit card processing; and mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and debit and credit cards. Further, the company invests in U.S. Treasury bills and notes, as well as in securities of federally sponsored agencies, such as Federal Home Loan Bank bonds. As of April 16, 2020, it operated through a network of 41 full-service branches located in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, Bryan/College Station, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, and Tyler metropolitan areas, as well as offices in North Central Texas. The company serves individuals, professionals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial companies. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, Texas.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. Its Branch Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services for small businesses. The company's Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; wealth planning, investment management, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients. As of April 14, 2020, the company operated 1,149 banking centers and 2,481 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp has a strategic relationship with Trust & Will to provide savings on Will and Trust-based estate plans. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

