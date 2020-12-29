Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Splunk from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.76.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $175.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.79 and a 200-day moving average of $194.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares in the company, valued at $17,339,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,561,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,101 shares of company stock worth $7,416,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 488.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Splunk by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

