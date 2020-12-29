Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Shares of NYSE:SPT traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.30. 454,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $56.65.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $985,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $123,429.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,551 shares of company stock worth $10,823,831.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

