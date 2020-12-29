Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,668 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,266 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODN stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $125,156.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,914.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $115,526.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,762 shares of company stock worth $969,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Model N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

