Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 6,212 Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $57.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

