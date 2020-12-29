Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $283,000 Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 49.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth about $844,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EchoStar by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EchoStar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in EchoStar by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $44.16.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised EchoStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

