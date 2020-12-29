Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $275,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,433 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $170,000. 20.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SMCI. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCI opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $762.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.00 million.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,701,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,057,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,048 shares of company stock worth $1,859,940 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.