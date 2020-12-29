Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $291,000 in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 169.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.13.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $77,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

