Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $288,000 Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PETQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $7,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 109.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 159,002 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PetIQ by 45.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 373,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after buying an additional 115,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PetIQ by 97.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the period.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.