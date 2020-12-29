STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of STAA stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.32. 22,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,155. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.02.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 14,007 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $1,148,994.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,895.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,626,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,781 shares of company stock worth $3,172,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 15.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 906.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 57,238 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

