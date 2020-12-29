STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.12 Million

Brokerages expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to post $123.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.10 million to $123.98 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $111.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $476.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.60 million to $477.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $532.71 million, with estimates ranging from $521.03 million to $542.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 359.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.13. 637,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,382. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

