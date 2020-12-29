Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SMP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Standard Motor Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $934.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $343.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $252,612.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,711.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $74,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,400.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,475 shares of company stock worth $741,647. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at $590,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 41.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,937,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 107.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 26,395 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

