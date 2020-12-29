Starbase Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,432.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Starbase token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $198,122.92 and approximately $3,432.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00043491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00286188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00028282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.43 or 0.02097909 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.