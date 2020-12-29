StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRT. TheStreet cut StarTek from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of SRT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.48. 42,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,165. StarTek has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. On average, analysts predict that StarTek will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mukesh Sharda acquired 206,814 shares of StarTek stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $1,451,834.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in StarTek in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 286.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

