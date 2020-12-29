State Street Corp Acquires 37,772 Shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cerecor were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor during the second quarter worth $37,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERC opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Cerecor Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerecor news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 77,533 shares of company stock valued at $183,116. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

