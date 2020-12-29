State Street Corp Buys 11,936 Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Professional worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Professional by 270.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Professional alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFHD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Professional in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Professional in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of PFHD stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. Professional Holding Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $20.63.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Professional Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.