State Street Corp Buys 1,615 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.91% of First Western Financial worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 11,147.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the second quarter worth about $143,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $150.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.80. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Western Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

First Western Financial Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.