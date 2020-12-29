State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.98% of CB Financial Services worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 206.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 118.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.82.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBFV. ValuEngine raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

