State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

State Street Corp raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 63,990 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 43,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBII stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.31. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.71%. The business had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 million. Analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.93.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

