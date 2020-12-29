State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Aravive were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aravive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 75,716 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aravive by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 31,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARAV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Aravive in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

In related news, CFO Vinay Shah purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Aravive stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Aravive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $97.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

