State Street Corp Purchases 51,430 Shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Qutoutiao worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Qutoutiao by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Qutoutiao by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTT opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $458.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. Qutoutiao Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.37). Equities research analysts predict that Qutoutiao Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

