State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.46% of TELA Bio worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $227.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 24.71, a current ratio of 25.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

