Steem Dollars Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00009671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $15.44 million and $1.34 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,006.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.49 or 0.01297832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00055568 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000454 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003336 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00270131 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,910,415 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

