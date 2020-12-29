Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of PotlatchDeltic Call Options (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,028 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,854% compared to the typical volume of 155 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCH. BidaskClub upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America cut PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

PCH opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 195.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $51.68.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

