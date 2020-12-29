Stratis Market Cap Hits $45.05 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $45.05 million and approximately $742,089.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001689 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000332 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001609 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018254 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

