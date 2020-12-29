Strs Ohio Acquires 4,600 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.41% of Harvard Bioscience worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 21,724.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

HBIO opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $168.38 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.