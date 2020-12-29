Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 288.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 140.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 461,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,384,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $595,885.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,706 shares of company stock worth $1,528,266 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

