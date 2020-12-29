Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSK. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 5,028.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alaska Communications Systems Group news, Director Peter D. Ley sold 56,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $170,540.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,958.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter D. Ley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,381 shares of company stock valued at $265,736. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSK stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.48. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

