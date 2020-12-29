Strs Ohio Has $453,000 Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 106.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Titan Machinery worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 60.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 66,730 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,943 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 28.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 44,223 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

NASDAQ TITN opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $429.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,079,907.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,164 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,288.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.