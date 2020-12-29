Strs Ohio Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 357.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBB shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.85 million. Research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

