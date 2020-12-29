Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 543.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $92,135.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,105.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.47 million, a PE ratio of 161.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

