Strs Ohio Sells 900 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in APi Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,511,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth $996,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in APi Group by 196.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 628,969 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

