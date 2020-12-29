STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $285.26

STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.26 and traded as high as $308.00. STV Group plc (STVG.L) shares last traded at $308.00, with a volume of 730 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group plc (STVG.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get STV Group plc (STVG.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £144.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 252.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. STV Group plc (STVG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.64%.

About STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Production, and Other segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs. The company delivers its content on air through STV channels; through Website, stv.tv; and online video on demand through STV Player.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group plc (STVG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group plc (STVG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.