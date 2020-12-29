Suretly Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $522.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a market cap of $117,411.23 and approximately $522.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00042760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00288397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00028596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.30 or 0.02130731 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

