SushiSwap Price Reaches $2.39 on Major Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00009039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $422.38 million and $185.49 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00041320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00284176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00028678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 176,533,118 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

