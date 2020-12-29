SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $2.39 on Major Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00009039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $422.38 million and $185.49 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00041320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00284176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00028678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 176,533,118 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

