Swingby Price Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00024106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00142048 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00205968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00601831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00326983 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00055156 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

