Swingby Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Swingby has a total market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00024106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00142048 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00205968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00601831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00326983 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00055156 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

