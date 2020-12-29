Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) shot up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.85 and last traded at $92.85. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSREF. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.31.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

