Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) (LON:SLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.00

Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) (LON:SLP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.10), with a volume of 1769550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($1.03).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

Get Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.59. The firm has a market cap of £228.93 million and a PE ratio of 5.49.

In other Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) news, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 213,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73), for a total transaction of £119,700 ($156,388.82).

Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) Company Profile (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.