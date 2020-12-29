Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Alistair Macdonald Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

