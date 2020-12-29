Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Alistair Macdonald Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ SYNH opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SYNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
