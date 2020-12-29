Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 2,314,347 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 341% from the average session volume of 524,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Synthetic Biologics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Synthetic Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

