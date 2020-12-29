Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $461.60

Shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 461.60 ($6.03) and last traded at GBX 453.20 ($5.92), with a volume of 1446828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 452 ($5.91).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 242 ($3.16) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.20 ($4.47).

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 434.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 345.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.30.

In related news, insider Caroline Johnstone bought 11,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £48,998.40 ($64,016.72).

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

