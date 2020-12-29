Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,339 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,606,000 after purchasing an additional 61,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,078,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after acquiring an additional 158,605 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 285,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 115,045 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRHC. BidaskClub upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.08. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 18,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $743,178.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,491,587.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,225. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

